The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Purchased by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Hershey by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Performance

In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,412,700.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total transaction of $37,161,928.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $231.43. 11,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.23 and a 200-day moving average of $216.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.