The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Position Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,472 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kroger were worth $48,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,355,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,792,000 after buying an additional 78,251 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Kroger by 391.3% in the 1st quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 109,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,537,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KR opened at $49.32 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.61 and a 200-day moving average of $51.28. The company has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.49. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

