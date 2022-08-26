The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Purchases 800 Shares

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 800 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, for a total transaction of $23,344.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,524. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 300 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $8,562.00.

On Friday, July 8th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $13,130.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 2,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.3 %

LSXMK stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 440,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,476. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $42.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 586,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after buying an additional 279,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 30,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 131,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.