The Luxury Coin 1-Day Volume Reaches $14,520.00 (TLB)

The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last week, The Luxury Coin has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004711 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002203 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $166.70 or 0.00785263 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016447 BTC.
About The Luxury Coin
The Luxury Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,155,609 coins. The Luxury Coin’s official Twitter account is @1theluxury and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Luxury Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined. The Luxury Coin’s official website is theluxurybank.com.
Buying and Selling The Luxury Coin
Receive News & Updates for The Luxury Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Luxury Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.