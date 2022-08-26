The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

The New Germany Fund Stock Down 3.3 %

GF traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company had a trading volume of 34,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,013. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.06. The New Germany Fund has a 1-year low of $7.64 and a 1-year high of $21.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The New Germany Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The New Germany Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,375,000 after acquiring an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter.

About The New Germany Fund

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

