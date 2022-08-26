The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.57-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.57. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RMR traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 74,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,753. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $26.55 and a 52-week high of $47.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.90%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

RMR has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in The RMR Group by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.77% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

