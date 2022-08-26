The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,506,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW opened at $244.53 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $214.22 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $240.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company’s revenue was down 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

