The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre Sells 2,945 Shares

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:TRV traded down $2.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.84. 1,160,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,632. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.40 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $183.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 115.5% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $219,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter valued at $797,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $827,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

