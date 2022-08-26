The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Capitolis Advisors LLC

Capitolis Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 87,688 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

TRV stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.12. The company had a trading volume of 26,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,056. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.62. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $145.40 and a one year high of $187.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.62.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.60.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

