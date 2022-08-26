Theory Financial LLC Buys 2,583 Shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Theory Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Invesco Water Resources ETF comprises about 2.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 159.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 236,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,366,000 after buying an additional 145,142 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 136,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after buying an additional 33,172 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 136,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 131,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after buying an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Water Resources ETF alerts:

Invesco Water Resources ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PHO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.05. 377 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.03. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $43.22 and a 12-month high of $61.11.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.