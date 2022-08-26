Theory Financial LLC Invests $3.05 Million in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

Theory Financial LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 29,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,000. VanEck Agribusiness ETF comprises 2.0% of Theory Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Theory Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MOO. Money Design Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $21,768,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 434.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 134,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 109,501 shares during the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $11,367,000. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $10,522,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,211,000.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA MOO traded down $1.26 on Friday, reaching $94.61. 11,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,986. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $109.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.59.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

