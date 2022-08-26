Theory Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Theory Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,483 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF makes up 8.2% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Theory Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,963,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,160,894,000 after buying an additional 3,583,472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,511,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,933 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $10,533,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,684,000 after purchasing an additional 560,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 990,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,303,000 after purchasing an additional 438,429 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.60. 73,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,781,685. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.47. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $55.37 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

