Theory Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Theory Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,627,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,811,000 after purchasing an additional 438,478 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 6,465,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,725,000 after buying an additional 3,251,808 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,928,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,433,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,195,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,288,000 after acquiring an additional 113,716 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $1.94 on Friday, hitting $64.66. 9,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,252,934. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.23 and a 52 week high of $84.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.78 and a 200-day moving average of $65.93.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

