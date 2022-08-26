Theory Financial LLC Sells 102 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Theory Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.

MUB traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 62,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,810,826. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.26. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.21 and a 1 year high of $117.22.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

