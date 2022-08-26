Theory Financial LLC Sells 97 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Theory Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of Theory Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Theory Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 6,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $9.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.31. 1,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $354.38 and its 200-day moving average is $371.53. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

