ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 614,700 shares, an increase of 321.6% from the July 31st total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on ThermoGenesis from $6.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ThermoGenesis
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ThermoGenesis stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 189,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 1.48% of ThermoGenesis at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.59% of the company’s stock.
ThermoGenesis Trading Down 4.1 %
About ThermoGenesis
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
