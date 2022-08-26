TheStreet Lowers Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

NYSE:BCSF opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $16.28.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Announces Dividend

Bain Capital Specialty Finance ( NYSE:BCSF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 48.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.67%.

Insider Activity at Bain Capital Specialty Finance

In other news, Director Clare Stack Richer purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,878.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,257,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,784,000 after acquiring an additional 786,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 3.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,706,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,226,000 after purchasing an additional 53,008 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,216,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after buying an additional 429,639 shares during the last quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. grew its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 813,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust increased its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. C.V. Starr & Co. Inc. Trust now owns 448,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

(Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.