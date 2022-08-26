Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) and Its Rivals Head-To-Head Comparison

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Third Coast Bancshares to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.6% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.8% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million $11.42 million 31.52 Third Coast Bancshares Competitors $140.06 million $39.05 million 3.66

Analyst Ratings

Third Coast Bancshares’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Third Coast Bancshares. Third Coast Bancshares is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75 Third Coast Bancshares Competitors 44 308 272 3 2.37

Third Coast Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $28.25, indicating a potential upside of 44.58%. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies have a potential upside of 8.94%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Third Coast Bancshares and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Third Coast Bancshares 6.09% 2.57% 0.26% Third Coast Bancshares Competitors 18.36% 7.40% 0.78%

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares peers beat Third Coast Bancshares on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

