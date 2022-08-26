Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.72.
About Thor Explorations
