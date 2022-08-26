Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 8,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THXPF remained flat at $0.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.20. Thor Explorations has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

About Thor Explorations

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

