Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,571 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,571 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Ambarella worth $8,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMBA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Ambarella from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $180.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

Ambarella Price Performance

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total value of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,778 shares in the company, valued at $4,159,042.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $87.74 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.80.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $90.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.09 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Profile

(Get Rating)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

