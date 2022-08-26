Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 140,164 Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,238,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Gentherm at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Gentherm by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 10,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 5,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,701,000 after acquiring an additional 448,851 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 62.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. TheStreet lowered Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total transaction of $175,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $659,264.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 108,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,308.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,491 shares of company stock worth $1,873,616 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ THRM opened at $63.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Gentherm Incorporated has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.89.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.16). Gentherm had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

