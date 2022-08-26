Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 77,078 Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 77,078 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,072,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 346.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 163.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $100.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $90.44 and a 1 year high of $122.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.03.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.12. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$151.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.33.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

