Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,741 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 12,584 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of AtriCure worth $7,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of AtriCure by 767.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 451 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AtriCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in AtriCure by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,341 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,343. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.98. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 1.20.

AtriCure ( NASDAQ:ATRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical device company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). AtriCure had a net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.47%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $90.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of AtriCure from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.86.

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems, and intercostal nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

