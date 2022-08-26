Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $15.92 Million Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 652,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 2.22% of PetIQ worth $15,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,887,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 87.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after buying an additional 251,121 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 351,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 169,500 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PetIQ by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 398,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after buying an additional 151,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetIQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,628,000. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PetIQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ PETQ opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $334.10 million, a PE ratio of -23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.40. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About PetIQ

Several brokerages have commented on PETQ. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PetIQ from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of PetIQ from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

