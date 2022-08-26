Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,890 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 499,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 11.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 30.6% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $46.43. 63,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,272,750. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.61 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen lowered their price target on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.