Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,395 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.28% of BigCommerce worth $4,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in BigCommerce by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 944,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,403,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BigCommerce by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 934,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,040,000 after acquiring an additional 630,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in BigCommerce by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,552,000 after purchasing an additional 523,678 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at $29,226,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 625,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,707,000 after buying an additional 22,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

BIGC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,714. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.78. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $64.14.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.16 million. BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 62.59%. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BIGC. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on BigCommerce from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on BigCommerce from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BigCommerce from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 148,584 shares of BigCommerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $3,051,915.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,431.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 8,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total transaction of $158,173.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 163,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,539 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,720 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

