Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 151,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,347,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Celsius at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Celsius by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CELH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Maxim Group upgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

Celsius Trading Down 0.7 %

Celsius stock opened at $115.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.69 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $66.33. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $118.19.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Celsius had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $154.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,034,787.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $382,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,814 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,787.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total value of $8,088,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,007,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 278,500 shares of company stock worth $26,796,940. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CELH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.