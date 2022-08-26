Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Purchases 15,308 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,308 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN opened at $142.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 53.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 34.85%.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $135.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

