Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 577,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $12,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 565,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,374,000 after buying an additional 135,127 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 312,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,828,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 7.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.31.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NCLH opened at $14.58 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $29.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26881.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.