Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,901 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,901 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned 0.42% of Haemonetics worth $13,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter worth about $237,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark W. Kroll sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total value of $590,859.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,387.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,002 shares of company stock valued at $715,374 in the last ninety days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Haemonetics Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HAE opened at $77.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.57. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $43.50 and a 12 month high of $77.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on HAE. Barrington Research upped their target price on Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Haemonetics to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Haemonetics Profile

(Get Rating)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.