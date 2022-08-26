Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 207,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of Sensient Technologies worth $17,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,161 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE SXT opened at $84.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 3.11. Sensient Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.75 and a fifty-two week high of $106.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $371.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Sensient Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

