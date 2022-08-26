Thorstarter (XRUNE) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last Week

Thorstarter (XRUNE) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Thorstarter has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $23,359.00 worth of Thorstarter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thorstarter has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Thorstarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004848 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001641 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.55 or 0.00807377 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00016867 BTC.
About Thorstarter
Thorstarter’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,689,454 coins. Thorstarter’s official Twitter account is @thorstarter.
Buying and Selling Thorstarter
