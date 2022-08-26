ThreeFold Market Capitalization Reaches $3.48 Million (TFT)

ThreeFold (TFT) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One ThreeFold coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0429 or 0.00000207 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ThreeFold has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $10,095.00 worth of ThreeFold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ThreeFold has traded up 17.4% against the US dollar.

ThreeFold Coin Profile

ThreeFold (TFT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. ThreeFold’s total supply is 476,220,974 coins and its circulating supply is 81,181,457 coins. The Reddit community for ThreeFold is /r/threefold/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ThreeFold is forum.threefold.io. The official website for ThreeFold is threefold.io. ThreeFold’s official Twitter account is @threefold_io.

According to CryptoCompare,

Founded in 2016, ThreeFold is a fully comprehensive peer-to-peer Internet and Cloud stack that enables universal access to a smart contract based infrastructure. ThreeFold allows any digital workload including blockchains, IoT networks, oracles, decentralized organizations and applications, to be hosted natively on their tamper-proof and ultra-efficient decentralised infrastructure.

TFT is a utility token that was designed to ensure anyone can participate in exchanging Internet and Cloud resources in the network without intermediaries. It incentivises node operators with monthly income and is used by developers to build and run workloads. Learn more about ThreeFold on their [website](https://threefold.io/).

What makes ThreeFold Unique?

ThreeFold is the first blockchain-enabled infrastructure to start from scratch on the Linux Kernel. Their state-of-the-art technology enables quantum security and up to 10x energy savings for storage workloads.

With solutions highlighted by a quantum-safe storage system, a next-generation docker container environment and a secure peer-to-peer network, what they created is the most comprehensive, secure and decentralized Internet and cloud infrastructure in the world.

“

Buying and Selling ThreeFold

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThreeFold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThreeFold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThreeFold using one of the exchanges listed above.

