Throne (THN) Market Cap Achieves $1.42 Million

Throne (THN) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One Throne coin can currently be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Throne has traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and approximately $429,540.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002164 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.71 or 0.00804198 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00016938 BTC.

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 390,752,313 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Throne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Throne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Throne using one of the exchanges listed above.

