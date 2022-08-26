thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Short Interest Update

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 86.7% from the July 31st total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKAMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of thyssenkrupp from €17.00 ($17.35) to €12.00 ($12.24) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on thyssenkrupp from €16.50 ($16.84) to €17.60 ($17.96) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. DZ Bank lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.80 ($5.92) target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on thyssenkrupp from €8.80 ($8.98) to €8.20 ($8.37) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

thyssenkrupp Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.49. 7,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $12.70.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

