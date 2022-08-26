Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Shares Up 11.9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 15,776,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 4,829,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Timber Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.
The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14.
Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.
