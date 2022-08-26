Timber Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:TMBR) Shares Up 11.9%

Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:TMBR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.12. 15,776,397 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 227% from the average session volume of 4,829,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Timber Pharmaceuticals from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Timber Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Timber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSE:TMBR Get Rating ) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,237 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,663 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.36% of Timber Pharmaceuticals worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

Timber Pharmaceuticals LLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for orphan dermatologic diseases. The company's lead product candidates include TMB-001, a patented topical formulation of isotretinoin that has completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of moderate to severe subtypes of CI, a group of rare genetic keratinization disorders; and TMB-002, a proprietary topical formulation of rapamycin, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of facial angiofibroma in tuberous sclerosis complex, a multisystem genetic disorder resulting in the growth of hamartomas in multiple organs.

