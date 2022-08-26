Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40, Briefing.com reports. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $496.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Titan Machinery updated its FY23 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

TITN traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.46. 512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,802. Titan Machinery has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,683,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,575,000 after purchasing an additional 25,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 470,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,546,000 after purchasing an additional 115,876 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 288,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 284,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after acquiring an additional 122,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Titan Machinery

Several research firms recently weighed in on TITN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stephens cut their price objective on Titan Machinery from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Titan Machinery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.33.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

