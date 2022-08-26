Tokenomy (TEN) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1,597.00

Tokenomy (TEN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 26th. One Tokenomy coin can currently be bought for $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Tokenomy has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Tokenomy has a total market capitalization of $5.56 million and $1,597.00 worth of Tokenomy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004821 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004843 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004814 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003810 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002463 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.70 or 0.00128628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00032388 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00082027 BTC.

Tokenomy Coin Profile

Tokenomy (CRYPTO:TEN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Tokenomy’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins. Tokenomy’s official website is www.tokenomy.com. The Reddit community for Tokenomy is https://reddit.com/r/tokenomyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenomy’s official Twitter account is @TokenomyCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tokenomy is medium.com/@tokenomy.

Buying and Selling Tokenomy

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenomy aims to foster financial inclusion and provide access to anyone who wants to be connected with alternative funding networks and global innovation. The Tokenomy founders are the leading members of Bitcoin Indonesia, one of the largest bitcoin and blockchain startup in South East Asia with over 1,000,000 registered users. Tokenomy’s goal is to become a one-stop platform providing both tokenization and liquidity. The platform will offer a global token market access on one hand, and the ability for anyone, from small entrepreneurs to large enterprise businesses, to issue proprietary tokens and plug themselves into crypto liquidity pool for reliable and easy crowdfunding on the other. The token issuers on Tokenomy can hold token sales for their proprietary tokens on the platform as well as listing the tokens on Tokenomy's exchange for trading. Furthermore, by having a shared login with Bitcoin.co.id, which has over 1,000,000 users, Tokenomy instantly has access to a huge user pool. “

