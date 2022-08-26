Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Short Interest Up 433.3% in August

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TOKCF remained flat at $66.25 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.75.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and photolithography relative chemicals; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.