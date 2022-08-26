Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in August

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Tomra Systems ASA Price Performance

Shares of TMRAY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $36.04.

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.11 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMRAY. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tomra Systems ASA from 225.00 to 234.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cheuvreux initiated coverage on shares of Tomra Systems ASA in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.

