Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY) Short Interest Down 68.0% in August

Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 68.0% from the July 31st total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of TMRAY traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,170. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03. Tomra Systems ASA has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $36.04.
Tomra Systems ASA (OTCMKTS:TMRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $325.11 million during the quarter.
Tomra Systems ASA Company Profile
Tomra Systems ASA provides sensor-based solutions for optimal resource productivity worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Collection, Recycling Mining, and Food. The Collection division engages in the development, production, sale, and service of reverse vending machines and related data management systems.
