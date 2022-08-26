TOP Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.25 Million (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last seven days, TOP has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOP has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $99,558.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOP coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004707 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003746 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002407 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00128531 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00032456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00082035 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. The official website for TOP is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

TOP Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TOP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

