Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.61 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TD shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.27.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.