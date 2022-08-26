Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Earnings Results

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TD opened at $66.61 on Friday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $58.64 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
