Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) PT Raised to C$95.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TD. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.94.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance
TD traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,165. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $58.64 and a 12 month high of $86.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.64.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.
See Also
