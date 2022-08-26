Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Increased to C$106.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$102.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Kaufman Brothers lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$99.61.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TD stock traded up C$0.74 on Friday, reaching C$86.80. 2,221,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,677,573. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$83.94 and a 200 day moving average price of C$92.77. The company has a market cap of C$156.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C$2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.88 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$11.26 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6300004 earnings per share for the current year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

