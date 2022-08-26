TotemFi (TOTM) Price Tops $0.0282 on Exchanges

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 26th. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $172,226.50 and $14,011.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TotemFi has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One TotemFi coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004824 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001646 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002147 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00804082 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00016859 BTC.
TotemFi Coin Profile
TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi.
TotemFi Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for TotemFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TotemFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.