Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target Raised to C$100.00 at CIBC

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$90.00 to C$100.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities raised Tourmaline Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$80.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tourmaline Oil has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

TSE:TOU opened at C$79.92 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$31.25 and a 52 week high of C$81.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of C$26.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95.

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.83 by C($0.43). The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.8300003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.62%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$67.55 per share, with a total value of C$337,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,779,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,050,300.26. In other Tourmaline Oil news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$65.72 per share, with a total value of C$92,005.06. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,924,446.55. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$67.55 per share, with a total value of C$337,729.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,779,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$593,050,300.26. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 26,825 shares of company stock worth $1,914,470.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

