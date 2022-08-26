Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,700 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the July 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGASF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Towngas Smart Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.82.
Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile
