Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TGASF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,141,700 shares, a growth of 215.6% from the July 31st total of 361,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Towngas Smart Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGASF remained flat at $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.55. Towngas Smart Energy has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $0.82.

Towngas Smart Energy Company Profile

Towngas Smart Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, sells and distributes piped gas in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, Sales and Distribution of Piped Gas and Related Products, and Gas Connection. It engages in the provision of natural gas and related services; construction of gas pipelines; operation of urban pipeline gas network; sale of gas related household appliances; and other value-added services.

