TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 16,409 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.2 %
TMDX opened at $53.21 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.
TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TransMedics Group (TMDX)
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.