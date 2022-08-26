TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein Sells 16,409 Shares of Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 16,409 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $821,106.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,876 shares in the company, valued at $23,512,595.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TransMedics Group Stock Up 1.2 %

TMDX opened at $53.21 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.25.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

TMDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

