TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Tamer I. Khayal Sells 1,976 Shares

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total transaction of $99,234.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $53.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.09). TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 92.76% and a negative return on equity of 74.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,805,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,594,000 after acquiring an additional 365,473 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $19,338,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 512,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 397,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 116,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransMedics Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,233,000. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of TransMedics Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About TransMedics Group

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

