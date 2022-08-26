Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 590.9% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPRKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Travis Perkins from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,386.67.

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins Price Performance

Shares of TPRKY stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company had a trading volume of 8,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,012. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.